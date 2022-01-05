Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

