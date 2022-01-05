Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.74

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.74 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 7966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.10%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

