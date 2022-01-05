LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Cut to $193.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.67.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $169.07 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total value of $3,699,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

