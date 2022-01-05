Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE LFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,065. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.22. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 103,588 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

