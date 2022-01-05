Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $218.71 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,970 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $218,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Premier’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.