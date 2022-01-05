Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 494,472 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $292,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after buying an additional 389,779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $11,404,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

FTS opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

