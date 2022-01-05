Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Short Interest Down 58.1% in December

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the November 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

MFD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.