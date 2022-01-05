Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.04.

MGTA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 5,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,734. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $263.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.02.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

