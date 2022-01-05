Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Shares Up 6%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) shares shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 46,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

