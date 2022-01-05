MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

