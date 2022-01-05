MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of MMD stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 54,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Mainstay Mackay Definedterm Municipal Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company, which designed to capitalize on opportunities in the municipal bond market. It offers tax-exempt monthly distributions and total return potential, opportunistic investment approach through active management, and defined term that seeks to provide the then net asset value (NAV) upon termination to shareholders.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.