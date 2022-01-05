Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 158,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

