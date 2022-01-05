Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 268669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.