Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $20.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of -293.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.