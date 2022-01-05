Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.75

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.48, with a volume of 77717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.81.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.