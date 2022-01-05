Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $232.87 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $156.02 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.22. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

