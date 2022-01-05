Marcum Wealth LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 56,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 99,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 84,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

