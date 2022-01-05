Marcum Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.52.

MTB stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.45. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

