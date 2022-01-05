Marlowe (LON:MRL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,054.60

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,054.60 ($14.21) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.15), with a volume of 457412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,020 ($13.74).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.63) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.81) to GBX 1,026 ($13.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marlowe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 848.40 ($11.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 942.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £884.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.62.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

