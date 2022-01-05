Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $88.37 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

