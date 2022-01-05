Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,939 shares of company stock worth $8,407,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.95. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

