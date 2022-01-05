Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Mastercard has increased its dividend payment by 76.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.58 and a 200-day moving average of $355.98. The company has a market cap of $368.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastercard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Mastercard worth $6,856,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

