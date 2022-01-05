Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a 52 week low of $118.51 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.