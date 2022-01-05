Matisse Capital Buys 550 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Medifast were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Medifast by 138.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $1,378,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.50. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,752. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.55. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.48 and a 52 week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

