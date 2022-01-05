Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Shares of MAT opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.