Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,036,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.78. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

