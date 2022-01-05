MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,686. MC Endeavors has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About MC Endeavors

MC Endeavors, Inc engages in producing, distributing, and monetizing online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was founded by Theodore C. Mees, Sr. in 1969 and is headquartered in Dana Point, CA.

