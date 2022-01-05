MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MC Endeavors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,062,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MC Endeavors stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,686. MC Endeavors has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
About MC Endeavors
Featured Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for MC Endeavors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Endeavors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.