McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

NYSE MCK opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $251.04.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.