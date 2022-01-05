MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 347.3% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 149,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,306. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

