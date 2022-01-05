Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MEDAF traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.78. 274,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,071. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 1.81.

About Medaro Mining

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

