MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Trading Up 5.4%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 1,212,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 921,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LABS shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of MediPharm Labs to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered shares of MediPharm Labs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$51.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

In other MediPharm Labs news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 172,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$42,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,933,843.80.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

