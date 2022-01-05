Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $603.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a PE ratio of 554.07, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,495 shares of company stock worth $6,451,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

