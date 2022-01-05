Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 627.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.26.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.