Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,848,000 after purchasing an additional 207,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

MANH opened at $147.94 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.49 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.