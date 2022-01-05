Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

