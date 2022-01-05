Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,688 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

