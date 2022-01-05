Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after purchasing an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,785 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $189.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

