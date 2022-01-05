Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $189,427.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00312485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,804,880 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

