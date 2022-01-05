Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Up 2.7%

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.80 and last traded at $79.09. Approximately 1,076,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,704,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

