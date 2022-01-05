Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 1.5% Higher

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.25 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.