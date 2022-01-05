Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading 5.3% Higher

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 2.62 and last traded at 2.59. 36,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,578,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 0.57 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Meta Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Waldern sold 471,438 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.05, for a total value of 1,909,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,725 shares of company stock worth $4,877,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Materials by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 85,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Meta Materials by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 486,954 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Meta Materials by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meta Materials by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

