Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $420.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $336.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $333.00 and a 200-day moving average of $346.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

