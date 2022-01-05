Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methanex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

MX stock opened at C$54.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.37. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$65.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

