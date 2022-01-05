MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.

CXE opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $5.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

