MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years.
CXE opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $5.53.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
