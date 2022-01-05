MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

