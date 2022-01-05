MIB Coin Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $709,526.38 and $27.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00133136 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,146,251 coins and its circulating supply is 163,844,323 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

