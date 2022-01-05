Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $375.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,930 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 9,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

