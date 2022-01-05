MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 7.1%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 50,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,213,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 3.44.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MicroVision by 1,042.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

