Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $3.75 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

