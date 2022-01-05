Middleton & Co Inc MA Reduces Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $251.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.